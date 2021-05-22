A 24-year-old Reston man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his father Saturday morning.
Police initially responded to a call for help about 9 a.m. in the 11800 block of Shire Court. In an apartment, officers discovered Kenneth Jahelka, 66, of Reston, suffering from stab wounds, Fairfax County police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's son, Alexander Jahelka, 24, was also in the apartment, police said. He was charged in connection with the killing and is being held at the Fairfax County jail without bond.
The case is being investigated as Fairfax County's eighth homicide of the year.
