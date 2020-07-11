Fairfax County police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night in Reston involving a tenant of an apartment building firing on a suspected intruder.
Officers were called to the 12000 block of Starboard Drive at 11:36 p.m. for a report of a man causing a disturbance in a breezeway area.
A tenant of the building opened his apartment door and encountered the man, later identified as Daniel Matheson, 29, of Reston, standing in his doorway, police said in a news release.
The tenant reported that Matheson began to raise a firearm in his direction. The tenant, who was also armed, fired one round striking Matheson in his upper body, police said.
First responding officers rendered aid to Matheson who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Preliminarily, detectives do not believe the men knew each other. Police say the investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and process evidence. Investigative findings will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine whether charges will be placed.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
(1) comment
Woops
