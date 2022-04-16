Wendy Rieger, who was known for her quick wit and the connection she forged with viewers for some 25 years as the anchor of NBC Washington’s afternoon news, died Saturday. She was 65.
Described as the “fun, engaging friend to check in with every evening,” she once compared her dating life to the weak start of a hurricane (“Starts looking like nothing much,” she quipped). She was also a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ community.
Former colleague Jim Handly reported Friday, April 15, that she had entered hospice care and was surrounded by her closest loved ones.
Rieger, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma last summer, retired last December. Following the news of her retirement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared Dec. 17, 2021, Wendy Rieger Day in the District.
In July 2021, Rieger announced that she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor, and was getting treatment at Johns Hopkins. Several months later, she had open-heart surgery to fix two heart conditions.
Rieger, who also worked at WTOP, started at NBC Washington in 1988 as a reporter. Among the stories she covered was a custody case that took her on a three-week trip to New Zealand and the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011. She was also well-known for covering hurricanes (“Note to self: waterproof mascara,” she said during one segment).
She started anchoring the weekend evening newscasts in 1996 and then the afternoon news in 2001.
Before her television career, which began at CNN’s Washington Bureau, Rieger worked at WAMU as a writer and host. She also worked as an anchor at WTOP.
The DC-area remembers its local news anchor
Upon news of Rieger entering hospice care, those knew her shared their memories and sadness.
Colleague Aimee Cho wrote that she was saddened and described her as one of the “kindest, strongest, funniest” and most caring people she knew.
NBC Washington evening anchor Doreen Gentzler shared a photo of her longtime friend and co-worker at Rieger’s Rappahanock County home in October 2020 before she underwent open-heart surgery.
A native of Norfolk, Virginia, she graduated from American University with a degree in journalism. She married Dan Buckley, who was a NBC Washington news photographer, last year. She was previously married to Sol Levine, who was a CNN producer.
The Washington Blade named her the “Best Local TV Personality” for the 2015 Best of Gay D.C. issue. In 2017, she had a cameo in the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” The Washington Blade reported.
In 2019, she was one of the recipients of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s Harmony Award, along with Casa Ruby and NBC Out.
Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University. Reach her at aconstantino@wtop.com
