It appears recently retired Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith is leaving the D.C. area behind.
Smith's five-bedroom, 6,340-square-foot mansion on two acres in McLean went on the market earlier this month with a price tag of $6.7 million.
The home at 217 Crest Lane was built three years ago by award-winning Brush Arbor and W. C. Ralston Architects.
It features a floating glass staircase, floor-to-ceiling windows, waterworks fixtures, designer lighting and stone detail throughout, according to the listing on Realtor.com.
The open floor plan flows from the high-end chef's kitchen to the living area and dining area for large-scale entertaining. It also has an oversized swimming pool and multiple patios and sitting areas with an outdoor fireplace and outdoor shower.
The location is also a big plus, with the District of Columbia right on the other side of the Potomac River and the George Washington Parkway right around the corner, Realtor.com says. Neighbors include Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, who listed his estate last fall.
Smith purchased the home in 2018 for $3.9 million, shortly after being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Washington Football Club, the website says.
"Smith, 37, was a standout quarterback at the University of Utah and finished fourth in voting for the 2004 Heisman Trophy. He was the first overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and played eight seasons with the team," the website reads.
"He followed that with a five-season stint in Kansas City. After a traumatic leg injury with Washington in 2018, and complications in his recovery that nearly cost him his limb, he surprised many people and made a comeback in 2020 that is regarded as one of the greatest in NFL history."
Mark McFadden with Compass is the listed agent for the property.
