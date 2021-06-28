Police and the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday announced a $2,000 reward leading to the arrest of a Dale City man wanted for beating, strangling and threatening to kill a Woobridge woman.
Last week, police were called to the Bayvue Apartments at 1300 block of Bayside Ave. in Woodbridge to investigate threatening messages a 44-year-old woman who lives there received on May 28.
Officers determined the victim was assaulted two days before when the suspect struck her with a glass bottle during an argument, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr. The man also grabbed the victim’s throat before striking and kicking her several times, Carr said.
Then on May 28, the suspect sent the victim messages threatening to kill her and her family, Carr said.
The victim suffered injuries in the assault. Police also learned that the suspect had tried to break into the victim's apartment on May 10, Carr said. He did not get inside.
Police obtained arrest warrants charging Terrance Lemartre Wright, 41, of Headrick Lane in Dale City with strangulation, malicious wounding, threats by electronic means, and attempted burglary, Carr said.
In partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service, a $2,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to Wright's arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.