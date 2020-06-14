Amy Friedenberger of the Roanoke Times reported that Congressman Denver Riggleman had challenged the ballot box of Campbell County delegates, but had no further information.
Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District delegates voted Saturday to choose who will face the Democratic candidate in the November 3 general election. In response to the state’s COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the usually boisterous indoor, in-person convention was changed this year to a drive-through event at Lynchburg’s Tree of Life Ministries. From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. hundreds of cars carrying more than 3,500 delegates streamed through the voting checkpoint held in the church’s parking lot.
Riggleman became an “accidental candidate” (so described by Rappahannock delegate Demaris Miller in a call Saturday night) after his predecessor Congressman Tom Garrett admitted having an alcohol problem and abruptly withdrew from the race in 2018. Although Riggleman was backed by Rappahannock County Republicans at the time, and endorsed by President Donald Trump, sentiment has turned against him in recent months within some factions of the GOP.
In a March letter to the Rappahannock News, Miller criticized Riggleman’s stand on immigration.
“Altogether,” Miller wrote, “Riggleman’s votes facilitate the importation of well over a half million foreign workers per year — and millions more over the next decade — to directly compete with our own neighbors and families for good paying jobs across a wide variety of employment sectors. “
But another issue comes up time again in discussions of Riggleman that some Rappahannock Republicans object to — he officiated a same-sex marriage for a Congressional staff member and his partner.
These same Republicans have turned their allegiance to Bob Good, a conservative supervisor from Campbell County and until recently a senior staff member of the Liberty University Athletics Department and chief fundraiser for athletics at the school.
But in yet another twist, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. endorsed Riggleman last year.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.