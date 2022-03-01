The National Park Service today predicted peak bloom for Washington's iconic cherry blossoms between March 22 and March 25 -- right on time as the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival begins March 20.
The four-week festival, which runs through April 17, returns with in-person events this year and commemorates 110 years of the gift of trees from Tokyo to Washington.
“The National Cherry Blossom Festival, like springtime and the cherry trees themselves, symbolizes hope, renewal, and new beginnings,” said Diana Mayhew, National Cherry Blossom Festival President and CEO. “The trees, a gesture of goodwill from Tokyo to Washington, D.C. now, more than ever, serve as a reminder of the importance of unifying communities and sharing in the celebration of peace and international friendship.”
The park service defines the peak bloom date as the day on which 70 percent of the blossoms of Yoshino cherry trees that surround the Tidal Basin are open.
The date varies year to year, depending on weather conditions, but generally the cherry blossoms reach full bloom between late March and early April.
On Sunday, March 20, the first day of spring and the festival's opening day, D.C. will be decorated in a pink, spring, and blossom-themed collective community celebration through visual art installations, neighborhood decorations, cherry blossom projections on buildings and more.
This year's festival events include:
Opening Ceremony, Sunday, March 20 at Warner Theatre and live-streamed.
The Blossom Kite Festival, Saturday, March 26, Washington Monument grounds, featured parks, and from home. The kite festival will return to the grounds of the Washington Monument with kite performances, kite making and kite flying events for all ages.
National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, Saturday, April 9, Constitution Avenue. The parade returns with celebrity entertainment and thematic floats, and other cultural performances, featuring Taylor Dane, Freddie Jackson, Tag Team, and more. The parade will be aired in a delayed telecast on local ABC affiliate WJLA beginning on April 17.
Tidal Basin Welcome Area & ANA Stage, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.during peak bloom. Hosted with the National Park Service and presented by ANA, the Tidal Basin Welcome Area provides informational resources, food truck concessions, and a beverage tent provided by Old Ox Brewery.
Petal Porches, March 20 to April 17, presented by Amazon, embraces community and inspires creativity among friends and family with spring and blossom-themed home decorations throughout the D.C. area.
Art in Bloom, March 20 to April 17, presented by Amazon continues for a second year, bringing the spirit of spring into neighborhoods across the area through community-wide installations of oversized cherry blossom statues painted by local and international artists.
City in Bloom, March 20 to April 17, an opportunity for businesses, organizations, landmarks, and other sites to welcome spring and bring the spirit of the festival to the greater D.C. community through cherry blossom-inspired lighting and decorations in windows, cherry blossom decals on windows, walls, taxis, and more, and lighted projections on buildings.
Cherry Picks, March 20 to April 17, this program celebrates the area’s vibrant, diverse, and delicious cuisine – presented with the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.
Petalpalooza, Saturday, April 16, will be hosted at the Capitol Riverfront and presented by Chase. The neighborhood takeover will feature live music on three outdoor stages, interactive art installations, larger-than-life games and activities, a beer and wine garden, roving performers, a spectacular fireworks show, and more.
Pink Tie Dinner Party, Thursday, April 28, will return to the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, with a new twist in an intimate dinner party format. Proceeds from the fundraiser support the National Cherry Blossom Festival and keeping most festival events free and open to the public.
Blossom Kids program, March 20 to April 17, includes a Student Art Showcase for D.C. students, online "fun-ducational" programming kids can enjoy from anywhere to complete blossom badges, and collaborations with the National Park Service Bloomin’ Junior Ranger and Girl Scouts Patch programs.
For more information about festival events, see nationalcherryblossomfestival.org.
