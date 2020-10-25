For the fourth consecutive year, Haymarket Police Lt. J. Shaver and Chief Kevin Lands installed pink rims on their cruisers to help drive breast cancer awareness.
Lands held fundraisers for this cause in three previous years.
He started with a breast cancer 5K walk in 2017, which had 30 participants — leading up to last year’s event that saw nearly 200 participants and raised more than $5,000 for a mobile mammography vehicle the Novant Health UVA Health System uses in three counties, including Prince William.
Lands’ mother fought breast cancer for two years until she died in 2014. Although COVID-19 canceled the 2020 Haymarket Police 5K walk, Lands and his officers believe their pink tire rims, uniform badges and handcuffs are worthwhile if just one lady gets a mammogram. They can start with an online search at https://www.novanthealthuva.org/services/imaging.aspx
