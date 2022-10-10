A 13-year-old student at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge has been charged with a hate crime in connection with an Oct. 7 assault on a classmate.
The school resource officer last week concluded an investigation into the Sept. 22 incident in a classroom at the school on Blackburn Road.
During class, the 13-year-old made a homophobic slur towards the victim, another 13-year-old boy, before forcibly removing the mask from his face during an ensuing struggle, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim was able to keep the mask in front of his face, however, the mask was ripped, she said.
The students were separated when another student intervened, and a teacher was notified.
Following the investigation, and in consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the SRO sought petitions against the teen and the case will be handled through juvenile court services.
The boy was charged with assault and battery-hate bias and released to a parent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.