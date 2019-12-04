A Rippon Middle School teacher has been charged with assault and battery after, police say, he held an 11-year-old upside down by her ankles, causing her to hit her head on a desk.
The incident was reported to police on Nov. 19 and is alleged to have occurred between Nov. 1 and Nov. 4, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The assault happened in a classroom at the school at 15101 Blackburn Road, during school hours, she said.
The teacher is accused of grabbing the victim by the ankles and holding her upside down, resulting in the victim’s head striking a nearby desk. No injuries were immediately reported by the victim.
The incident was recently disclosed, prompting the police investigation, Carr said.
On Dec. 3, police charged Tenkoran Agyeman of Alexandria with assault and battery, Carr said. Agyeman is a math teacher at Rippon Middle School.
