State police are seeking the public's help with locating a vehicle that struck and killed a road crew worker in a work zone on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County Thursday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., a Honda Accord and Ford Taurus collided in the eastbound lanes of I-66 near Exit 60. The driver of the Taurus fled the scene on foot. Troopers are investigating that crash and working to locate the driver, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release.
The driver of the Honda Accord suffered minor injuries and was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital.
This crash occurred in an active highway work zone and was witnessed by one of the workers. The worker reported to his supervisor that he was going to check on the drivers, exited his work vehicle and ran over to the crash scene, Geller said.
While checking on the driver of the Honda, a maroon vehicle came through the work zone at a high rate of speed and struck the worker, Geller said. The vehicle then fled the scene.
The worker, Jonathan W. Franzell, 32, of Culpeper, did not survive his injuries and died at the scene.
Debris from the maroon vehicle was collected at the scene and state police has determined the striking vehicle was a 2013-2015 maroon/burgundy Chevrolet Malibu.
The Malibu will be missing its driver's side mirror and have substantial damage to the front driver's side.
Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information about the maroon Chevrolet Malibu is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
