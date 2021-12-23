A lonely little pine tree growing through the guardrail on Centreport Parkway in Stafford County has become an unlikely symbol of Christmas spirit.
Vista Woods resident Rob Hutchins said he drove by the tree all year and thought "it looked like a little Christmas tree sitting alone there on the side of the road."
He told his wife Megan he wanted to decorate it so she gathered some ornaments, a star and some battery-powered Christmas lights and they set out Nov. 28 with their 15-year-old Alison daughter. Dad and daughter decorated the tree while Megan stood watch.
"She thought we were going to get arrested for littering," Hutchins said.
A few days later, he mentioned it to a fellow soccer parent and she said people were talking about the tree on the Facebook group "Stafford Talk." So Hutchins went over and posted a few pictures.
Soon, fellow commuters started adding decorations to the little tree, replacing the light's batteries, and making sure the star stayed on top. Then two other trees on Centreport Parkway suddenly began sporting Christmas decorations, too.
"I drove by Sunday morning and I was amazed to see how much love this little tree had gotten," Hutchins said this week. "What a great feeling! It fills my heart to know that something so small and unassuming as a tree that genuinely looks like it fell off someone's car and got stuck there could generate so much love and happiness for the area."
Rob and Megan Hutchins are Navy veterans who "kind of ended up in Stafford" as Department of Defense contractors.
"She's from Ohio and I'm from North Carolina so we don't have any family here. But, the feeling of community is strong and the fact that someone came along and added to the tree as well as decorating two others definitely makes me feel involved and as if I'm contributing."
Hutchins said plans to continue decorating the little tree for Christmas as long as his family lives in Stafford County.
