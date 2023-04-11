An armed robbery suspect was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after barricading himself inside an Arlington bank with employees and customers, police said.
The robber walked in to the Wells Fargo in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard about 3 p.m., implied he had a weapon and demanded money.
On Twitter, Arlington police said the man was barricaded inside the bank with patrons and employees, four adults and one child. A short time later, police reported the robber in custody and the people inside the bank had exited.
