Police are investigating a Friday afternoon armed robbery of laundry detergent from the Giant on Sudley Road in Manassas.

Police say the suspect displayed a firearm while stealing the detergent, but no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Expect police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

(7) comments

Paul Benedict

I thought the Giant on Sudley Rd had closed. Perhaps they mean Sudley Manor Dr. Regardless, this is crazy. If you are crazy enough to use a gun in stealing detergent, why wouldn't you steal a few more items or cash too?

Popular Misconception
Popular Misconception

I'll come clean: I came here to make a somewhat politically-motivated pithy remark, but these comments are way better than political banter!!

George Santos-Claus

Well said.

[beam]

Angie Mac

Appears they made a CLEAN getaway 👀

Bawahaha
Harry Morant

Must be a new ingredient used in the manufacture of meth!

Allen Muchnick

Perhaps the robber is also engaged in money laundering.

CarWash Bonzai

I agree. Manassas is zombie land

