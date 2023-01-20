Police are investigating a Friday afternoon armed robbery of laundry detergent from the Giant on Sudley Road in Manassas.
Police say the suspect displayed a firearm while stealing the detergent, but no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
Expect police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
(7) comments
I thought the Giant on Sudley Rd had closed. Perhaps they mean Sudley Manor Dr. Regardless, this is crazy. If you are crazy enough to use a gun in stealing detergent, why wouldn't you steal a few more items or cash too?
I'll come clean: I came here to make a somewhat politically-motivated pithy remark, but these comments are way better than political banter!!
Well said.
[beam]
Appears they made a CLEAN getaway 👀
Must be a new ingredient used in the manufacture of meth!
Perhaps the robber is also engaged in money laundering.
I agree. Manassas is zombie land
