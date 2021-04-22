Police are searching for four men who assaulted a 90-year-old woman at a Woodbridge gas station Wednesday afternoon, then stole her purse and car.
Officers were called to the Sunoco at 1200 Annapolis Way at 12:18 p.m., where the victim said the group approached her as she was at the gas pumps.
One of the robbers demanded the victim’s keys and her purse before pushing her to the ground, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr. The four then fled the area in her vehicle.
The victim immediately reported the incident to an employee of the business who contacted the police. The victim was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The victim’s 2015 Mercedes Benz SUV, her purse and her phone were reported missing.
The only suspect description available is four males, possibly juveniles, wearing hooded sweatshirts, Carr said.
