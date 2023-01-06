The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and two related auto theft Wednesday evening in Ashburn.
Just after 7:10 p.m., deputies responded to the Ashburn Cigars and Vapes store in the 44000 block of Ashburn Shopping Plaza for a reported robbery. Two people entered the store, threatened the clerk, and stole items before fleeing in a stolen black Honda CRV driven by a third person.
Shortly after the first robbery, the individuals stole a second vehicle, which was left running by the owner in front of a convenience store in Sterling.
Later that evening, deputies located both stolen cars in the area of Gramercy Park Drive and Central Station Drive and arrested a juvenile male. Two other males fled on foot.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.
