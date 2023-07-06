Police are searching for two robbers who threatened employees and pried open ATMs at two Manassas-area 7-Eleven stores early Thursday morning.
Officers were first called to the 7-Eleven at 10460 Sudley Manor Drive at 2:37 a.m. after two masked men entered the store and threatened the employee.
"The suspects then used a pry bar-style tool on the ATM inside the store before fleeing to a waiting black Jeep Cherokee being driven by a third male suspect," Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
While investigating that crime, officers received a call for another robbery at the 7-Eleven at 8375 Sudley Road. In that case, two masked suspects again threatened an employee before tampering with the ATM.
The suspects quickly fled the area in the same black Jeep Cherokee with Washington D.C. license plates FE6526, Carr said.
No weapons were brandished or seen.
"At this time, it is unknown if any money was removed from either ATM," Carr said. No additional property was reported missing from either store.
The suspects were described as Black men wearing all black clothing and one of the men wearing black and white sneakers.
