Verndell Robinson, a real estate agent and U.S. Navy veteran, has launched a campaign for the Potomac District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Robinson, a Republican, will face either incumbent Andrea Bailey or her Democratic primary opponent, Kim Short. The Democratic nominee will be decided through a June 20 primary.

No other Republicans announced a campaign in the district, making Robinson the party's nominee, according to a Prince William Republican Committee Facebook post.

In a Monday news release, Robinson said, “From being born and raised by a single mother in inner city Philadelphia, to growing up on a dairy farm, to serving in our Navy, to being a Realtor and active member of our business community right here in Prince William County, I have developed the principles of hard work and service to others, which instilled in me an appreciation for my community and a love for making it the best it can be.”

Robinson said data centers are being developed in the wrong places in Prince William, tax rates have increased, housing is unaffordable and “crime is through the roof.”

“It’s simple,” Robinson said in the release. “Everyone deserves to love where we live. That means putting the needs of our families first and focusing on the issues that are important to them. As your Supervisor, I’ll be transparent and put constituents first. I’ll focus on responsible land development, affordable housing, and the welfare and safety of our communities.”

Bailey was among the current board’s Democratic majority who supported plans for the massive PW Digital Gateway data center project on Pageland Lane in western Prince William. New and incumbent Republican candidates have made data center opposition focal points of their campaigns.

Bailey won her 2019 race with nearly 64% of the vote to Republican Doug Taggert’s 36%.

