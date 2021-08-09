The Stafford County Sheriff's Office used a drone to help end a barricade situation Monday morning after a man stole a Dominion Energy truck, drove home and tried to harm himself with a knife.
Stafford deputies were notified of a vehicle larceny out of Spotsylvania County and found the truck outside a home in the 200 block of Potomac Run Road.
A perimeter was established and the man refused to exit the home, the sheriff's office said.
A robot and drone were utilized to search the home and the video feed showed the man grab a knife and attempt to harm himself, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies made entry and took him into custody, providing immediate first aid. He is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The suspect will then be turned over to Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for their warrants.
