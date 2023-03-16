Rocket Lab will attempt to launch its second Electron mission tonight from Wallops Island on the Eastern Shore, and it should be visible to those of us on the ground if all goes as planned.
The launch has been twice delayed over the past week due to weather conditions, but NASA's Wallops Flight Facility says the weather is 95 percent favorable for tonight. The launch window is from 6-8 p.m.
The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout much of the East Coast, including the D.C. area.
Rocket Lab has its own dedicated launch pad at Wallops, developed to support Electron missions from U.S. soil for government and commercial customers, Rocket Lab said in a news release.
The NASA Wallops Visitor Center will not be open for this launch, but Queen's Sound Landing along the causeway to Chincoteague Island is a good viewing spot, as is Robert Reed Park. Rocket Lab will broadcast a live webcast of the mission approximately 20 minutes ahead of launch at rocketlabusa.com.
The launch is a dedicated mission for Capella Space, a U.S. satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company. Dubbed “Stronger Together,” the mission will deliver to orbit two more Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites.
“Stronger Together” will be Capella Space’s second launch with Rocket Lab on Electron and its first from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 in Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.