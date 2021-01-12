A third Democrat has announced plans to seek the nomination for the 31st District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, currently held by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, who is running for lieutenant governor.
Rod Hall, a transportation policy advisor and community leader, announced his candidacy this week. He joins Kara Pitek and Idris O’Connor, who announced their campaigns last month.
“I’m running because the commonwealth is at a unique intersection of both a public health crisis and economic downturn that has impacted every segment of our society,” Hall said in a statement from his campaign. “The implications for the commonwealth’s most vulnerable populations have been made even more acute. These challenges will require leaders committed to equitable policy and funding responses to accelerate sustainable recovery.”
Hall said he would focus on expanding public health capacity and workforce talent initiatives, strengthening early childhood education, leveraging the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program to aid regional economic development, and fighting for increased regional transportation investments.
Hall is a policy advisor in the Washington office of K&L Gates LLP, and his practice focuses on transportation and infrastructure issues. Before joining K&L Gates, he was appointed by President Barack Obama to serve as head of legislative affairs at the Federal Aviation Administration.
He is also a former senior congressional staffer who currently serves as chair of the Virginia Aviation Board and as a board member of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority and Stafford Regional Airport Authority. He is a youth mentor at the Dale City Boys & Girls Club and an advisory board member to Prince William Food Rescue.
Hall and his wife, Lena, have three children who attend public school in Prince William County. They attend First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries.
Hall said his campaign has been endorsed by four Prince William legislators: Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd; Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, who is also running for lieutenant governor; Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th; and Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th.
The 31st District consists of parts of southern Prince William County, west of Interstate 95, including Montclair and Independent Hill, as well as the Catlett and Vint Hill areas of Fauquier County. Boundary lines are likely to change if Virginia’s redistricting is completed in time for the election.
Democrats are expected to choose their nominees in a primary in late spring or early summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.