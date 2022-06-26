Fairfax County police are investigating an arson and vandalism at a Catholic church in Reston following Friday's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Fire crews were called to the St. John Neumann Catholic Community Church at 11900 Lawyers Road at 6:45 a.m. Sunday for smoldering mulch.
Firefighters detected an accelerant was likely used in the fire and saw graffiti spray painted on a sign at the entrance of the church, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Police were called and officers found three additional locations on the back of the building damaged by graffiti.
The remarks spray painted were related to Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed federal protection of abortion rights.
Police are working with the staff at the church to review surveillance footage and will have increased patrols at places of worship, the release said. The police department is working with regional law enforcement partners to determine who is responsible.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 703-478-0904.
(1) comment
Another democrat party hate crime. Democrats are the largest domestic terror group in the country.
