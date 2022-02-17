Prince William County Del. Danica Roem has been hired as the next executive director for Emerge Virginia.
The organization recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office.
“As an Emerge alumna, I’ve seen firsthand how Emerge serves to empower communities across Virginia,” Roem said in a news release. “Emerge has been essential at flipping seats held by decades-long Republican incumbents, providing a powerful sisterhood for us to lean on and grow with, and inspiring Democratic women to run.”
Roem, a former local journalist, is in her third term representing the 13th District, which includes the city of Manassas Park and nearby parts of Prince William, including Gainesville and Haymarket.
She was first elected in 2017, unseating longtime incumbent Robert Marshall, and won re-election in 2019 with 55.9% of the vote and 2021 with 54% of the vote. She will not need to resign from the legislature in order to take on the new position.
“As more Democratic women step up, Emerge will help guide them every step of the way as we transform what elected offices look like in our commonwealth,” Roem said. “I’m excited to lead this incredible organization and can’t wait to see what’s possible with even more powerful Democratic women leading the way.”
Roem’s 2017 election made her the first transgender state legislator in U.S. history.
“Danica is a trailblazer with a proven track record,” Emerge President A’shanti F. Gholar said in the news release. “Her journey and leadership have inspired countless Emerge alumnae to step up to run and win, and we know she’s going to bring those skills to empower diverse communities across the commonwealth.”
What's she accomplished in the House of Delegates so far this year?
