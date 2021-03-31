Ross W. Snare IV has been promoted to chief operating officer of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, effective April 1.
Snare joined the chamber in April 2018 as director of communications and government relations and was promoted to senior director of operations and government affairs in April 2020.
Debbie Jones, president and CEO of the chamber, said, “From the beginning of his chamber career, Ross has proven his leadership ability. His fresh and innovative ideas have provided numerous new and exciting programs and events.”
Jones noted that Snare quickly created a daily COVID-19 alert email for chamber members shortly after the pandemic began.
“He is passionate about advocating for a pro-business environment,” she added.
Kathie Johnson, president of Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and chair of the chamber board of directors, said, Snare has helped to shepherd the growth and stability of the chamber, which has 1,200 member businesses.
“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Ross, and recognize the pivotal role he has played in helping to formalize the goals and vision of the chamber as we look to the future,” Johnson added.
Snare, a 2013 graduate of Christopher Newport University, served in a variety of capacities as a political aide to federal, state and local elected officials before joining the chamber.
He also served on the Christopher Newport Alumni Society board of directors from 2014-18 and as president from 2016-17. He currently serves on the board of the Prince William Education Foundation (SPARK), the Hylton Performing Arts Center Development Committee, the Manassas Business Council and the Manassas Regional Airport Commission.
