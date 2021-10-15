The long-awaited widening of Route 1 in Dumfries is inching closer to reality, with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority approving the plan’s project agreement with Prince William County on Thursday night.

Expected to break ground in 2024, the project will widen two miles of Route 1 to three lanes in each direction from Bradys Hill Road to Route 234 in Dumfries. Through lanes will be added along Fraley Boulevard with a raised median, converting the current northbound lanes to two-way traffic.

Meanwhile, the current southbound lanes will be converted into two-way local traffic through the town. A sidewalk and shared-use path will be added as well.

The project, which has been in the works in some form or another for more than two decades, has a price tag of $130 million and gained $78 million from the Authority last summer. Initially, the project was going to be overseen by the Virginia Department of Transportation, but the county took over its administration on behalf of the town of Dumfries earlier this year.

“Based on discussions with the town, NVTA, the county’s experience on projects along the Route 1 corridor, we thought it was a good effort for the county to team up with the town and NVTA to complete that project. It’s a very large project, Route 1 is a major corridor,” said county planning manager Paolo Belita.

The county will now move on to managing the remaining design work, right-of-way acquisition and construction. If all goes to plan, the work could conclude as early as 2026.

VDOT and the county recently finished widening Route 1 in Woodbridge to six lanes between Marys Way and Annapolis Way, and further changes to increase capacity along the corridor are being planned.

“Notorious for traffic congestion and delays creating significant backups, the NVTA saw a need to invest in the Route 1 project, particularly in the town of Dumfries, to complement existing regional investments on the facility in Fairfax and Prince William counties, eliminating a bottleneck in [Dumfries],” NVTA Chief Executive Officer Monica Backmon told InsideNoVa. “Increased capacity on the roadway … and improved access to business will not only benefit the town of Dumfries, but travelers across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and beyond.”