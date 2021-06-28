Improvements at Old Bridge Road and state Route 123 in Woodbridge – one of the area’s most congested intersections – could include a flyover ramp that would affect several businesses.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on four potential intersection changes, with public comment open for the “build alternatives” through July 6.
The first possible design is what VDOT calls an “outside-outside flyover,” a ramp connecting the right two lanes of northbound 123 to the right two lanes of westbound Old Bridge Road. The ramp would replace the three left-turn lanes at the intersection for cars turning onto westbound Old Bridge.
That design would eliminate the “weaving” movement required to get from the southbound ramp of Interstate 95 into the left-turn lanes for Old Bridge Road, something VDOT says is one of the biggest problems with the intersection’s current configuration.
At the same time, vehicles could reach the commuter lot on the south side of Route 123 through a traffic signal where the ramp would meet Old Bridge. The design would also widen Route 123 to three lanes at the intersection and add a shared-use path on the outside of the flyover ramp, although pedestrians would have to take a circuitous route around the ramp to cross 123 at Old Bridge or to continue northbound on Route 123.
The second alternative would add a similar flyover ramp to the first, but add a dedicated exit from southbound Route 123 onto westbound Old Bridge, negating the need for a traffic signal at the intersection for both turns. The same widening would occur for northbound 123, and the same shared-use path would be added.
VDOT’s third option would involve building a four-lane bridge over Old Bridge Road to keep Route 123 through traffic moving unimpeded by the traffic signal. The same turns to and from Old Bridge Road, as well as pedestrian crossings, would occur at a light underneath the bridge in the same way they currently do. A shared-use path would be added to northbound Route 123, cross at the intersection and continue on 123 on the southbound side.
Finally, the fourth alternative would add an elevated left-hand turn ramp from Route 123 to Old Bridge and vice versa. Right-hand turns from 123 to Old Bridge would bypass the traffic signal along the same ramps. Through traffic on 123 would continue through the signal, and a tunnel would be added under the ramp for pedestrians to continue north or south on 123.
Feedback can also be given on the no-build alternative, which would leave the intersection as is. According to VDOT’s analysis, the third option, the bridge, would make the best improvements in terms of congestion relief as well as vehicle, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, but it would also be the most costly to build. The first option would be the least expensive.
The flyover ramp options could require purchasing land currently occupied by a gas station/convenience store at the intersection, as well as a business next door, according to project maps provided by VDOT.
County Planning Manager Paolo Belita told InsideNoVa there are two issues at the intersection. “There’s the weaving movement when you’re coming off of 95, we want to eliminate that and we’re open to different ramp options,” Belita said. “And on top of that, just to make sure that it improves overall operations at the intersection to minimize congestion. So it’s both a safety and congestion-relieving project.”
A flyover ramp of sorts was first proposed as part of the county’s own study of the Old Bridge Road corridor in 2018, and $15 million for the project was approved by voters in a 2019 bond referendum.
“It’s a county priority and based on that, we wanted to see what concept really works at this location,” Belita said. “And the study is a good way to really help us identify a cost-effective solution for the location.”
According to 2018 estimates, Old Bridge Road sees 45,000 vehicles per day in the area, and Route 123 sees 71,000.
Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th, is requesting $6 million through Congress’ revived “earmarks” allocation program for design and right-of-way acquisition for improvements at the intersection, and the county’s capital budget for fiscal 2022, which starts July 1, includes $1.8 million for preliminary engineering on improvements to the intersection.
The current VDOT study is part of a broader package of potential improvements to the Route 123 corridor called the “Woodbridge Area STARS Studies.” Though the studies are being conducted by the state, the county’s Department of Transportation says it’s been consulted on all three: for the intersections at Old Bridge Road, Route 1 and I-95, respectively.
Earlier this year, VDOT released a series of potential changes to the Route 1 intersection and gathered feedback on the alternatives. The department plans to release final studies and recommendations for the intersections by the end of the summer. The county would ultimately need to secure funding for the other two projects if it were to go ahead with them.
The county also started design last year for improvements to the intersection of Old Bridge and Occoquan roads, just west of the Old Bridge/Route 123 intersection. The project includes an additional right-turn lane along southbound Occoquan Road and a crosswalk across westbound Old Bridge Road.
