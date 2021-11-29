Route 123, mass transit projects may benefit from federal legislation

Prince William County politicians are already dreaming big on how the money from the federal infrastructure bill could be used to kickstart a number of area transportation projects both big and small.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law at a White House ceremony Nov. 15. States and localities must wait for instructions from the federal government on how exactly the large pot of money will be disbursed and where to turn for project funding.
However, some local officials hope that the money can accelerate big changes at the Route 123 interchanges being studied by the Virginia Department of Transportation, along with possible plans to bring bus rapid transit or even Metrorail into Prince William.
Details on how the new money will become available through VDOT and the U.S. Department of Transportation are still unknown, but an analysis of the legislation by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association projects that the bill will gradually increase annual funding to Virginia’s highways and transit systems from about $1.3 billion in fiscal year 2021 to $1.85 billion in fiscal year 2025. In addition, the bill will significantly increase the money available for new projects through popular federal transportation grants.
Meagan Landis, grant analyst for the county Department of Transportation, said most of the funding will be allocated to the state to be distributed to localities, “so it will be some time before we have specific details on the impact to Prince William County. What we can say at this time is that the infrastructure bill provides long-term authorization for surface transportation programs, which provides stable, guaranteed funding for programs that the county uses to fund transportation projects.”
Landis added that the bill also provides significantly more funding for federal competitive grants. “The county routinely applies for federal discretionary grants, but the programs are oversubscribed and have offered limited chances to obtain funding.”
In total, the bill will more than double the pot of money available through the RAISE grant program to $7.5 billion over five years, and increase the INFRA grant pot to $3 billion over five years. The bill also creates a new grant program, the National Infrastructure Project Assistance (NIPA) grant, which will allocate $5 billion for multi-modal and inter-jurisdictional projects.
The bill will also make smaller investments in a number of other areas that could affect the region, such as electric buses, safe streets infrastructure and bridge repair.
Wheeler: ‘Great promise’
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said in an email that the new NIPA program should benefit the state’s Transforming Rail in Virginia plan, among other efforts.
“I see great promise in the potential for local and regional investment … whether it be funding to aid in accelerating completion of the U.S. 1 widening, investment in bus rapid transit or Metrorail to Prince William County, or the improved reliability through the reconstruction of the Long Bridge,” Wheeler added.
VDOT is scheduled to finalize its Woodbridge STARS study of three Route 123 interchanges – at Old Bridge Road, Interstate 95 and U.S. 1 – in the coming months, but county transportation officials have already identified their own preferred options for the interchanges. Flyover ramps at Route 1 and Old Bridge Road are expected to cost roughly $61.2 million and $54 million, respectively, and the county will probably ask the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, state and federal government for help in funding the projects.
Monica Backmon, the authority’s chief executive officer, is awaiting the same details on final allocations as everyone else. But she says the legislation will either directly or indirectly make a lot more money available through the NVTA and its six-year program. In its last update, the NVTA could only meet about a quarter of total project funding requests it received.
“We’re excited because any additional funding that comes to Virginia and particularly Northern Virginia, it really helps the NVTA in our investments. Right now we have a funding program that we’re doing, $1.3 billion in requests that we just don’t have,” Backmon told InsideNoVa. “This is a huge opportunity for us to get some projects done maybe sooner than they otherwise might have been completed or brought to fruition. … It could be indirectly in some of the investments it will allow the localities to make, some of the projects that they may have applied to us for.”
A number of local politicians also hope some of the new infrastructure money can accelerate a possible plan to bring rapid transit to Prince William. The Department of Rail and Public Transportation recently published analyses on Metrorail extensions through Fairfax County into Prince William and the idea of extending Fairfax’s planned Route 1 bus rapid transit line across the Occoquan River to Triangle.
All still theoretical, the improvements would be costly, but could fit the bill for new funding from the Congressional legislation.
Surovell preparing legislation
Sen. Scott Surovell (D-36th), a longtime supporter of bringing Metro to Prince Wiliam County, said he’s drafting a bill for this winter’s General Assembly session to prioritize transit projects in Northern Virginia on a regional basis, and he hopes that the new funding can eventually help to get some big-ticket items like bus rapid transit or Metro extension off the ground.
In the case of Metro, the bill could not only help to fund construction of the possible extensions but also help the system address core capacity needs, which the Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority says would be needed before pursuing any such extensions.
And if Prince William leaders decide to pursue bus rapid transit – possibly as a stepping stone to add density around would-be Metro stations – there could be a lot more federal grant money available for that as well.
“The important part is that there’s going to be a lot more money available to fund projects, so the competition will not be as intense,” Surovell said. “One of the biggest pushbacks I often get about transit expansions and especially Metro expansions, is ‘How are you going to pay for it?’ The federal government just made a big new pot of money available to start paying for things. I think we need to come up with a plan to tap it so that our money doesn’t go to California or New York or Georgia.”
