Nearby residents and others are slamming Prince William County’s design for a new Route 234/Brentsville Road interchange, telling county transportation officials at a hearing last week that it would exacerbate speeding during non-peak hours and endanger bicyclists and pedestrians without grade-separated crossings.
The county’s plan to rebuild the K-shared intersection where Route 234, the Prince William Parkway (Route 294), Dumfries Road and Brentsville Road all meet would include two new bridges to separate the Route 234 and Brentsville Road intersections as well as a “continuous green-T” intersection south of 234.
The new design also includes a winding shared-use path connecting the existing path along Route 294 over Route 234 via the new Brentsville Road bridge and extending east where there is currently no sidewalk access to connect with Plant Place near Meadows Farm Nurseries.
The intersection’s designers call it a multi-modal upgrade. But the new path would include five different at-grade crossings for bicyclists and pedestrians along what area residents say is a popular walking and bicycling trail.
During a hearing Dec. 8, a number of residents pleaded with county transportation officials and the project’s contractor to add bike/pedestrian bridges to the design, particularly over a new ramp where the “continuous green-T” intersection will carry vehicles from northbound Brentsville Road to the westbound 234 lanes without stopping.
“People like to walk and ride their bicycle [on the path]; how much more could it possibly be for a pedestrian bridge?” one commenter asked.
Another crossing will take bicyclists and pedestrians across a free-flow ramp for cars to head north on Route 294.
Mark Gunn of Rinker Design Associates, the design firm for the project, said the firm had already heard a lot of concern regarding a number of the bike/pedestrian crossings, but neither he nor County Transportation Director Rick Canizales could promise any changes before the final design is approved next summer.
“We are looking to provide connectivity throughout to all those different existing bike and pedestrian facilities and … there are some aspects of that that are still being studied, particularly where they cross the intersection and cross the ramps,” Gunn said.
The county received the full $55 million in funding it requested from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to build the interchange, but Canizales said pedestrian bridges can sometimes be too expensive to add to such plans.
The last time the county did a cost estimate for one, Canizales said, it was about $8 million.
“We continue to study that intersection and we will continue to see what the solution is there. It may or may not be a bridge, but that is one of the possibilities that we are examining and looking at,” Canizales said during the hearing. “An $8 million bridge on a $50 million project has quite a large price tag and increase for one facility at one intersection, so we have to examine all that cost-benefit.”
Area resident Margaret Smith said she uses the intersection nearly everyday either in a car or on a bicycle. With the number of trail users along Prince William Parkway, she said the current design might just lead to changes down the road after a crash.
“Doing that is not being proactive, it’s reactive. After you have a fatality or an accident, you’re going to say ‘Oh we should’ve put something there to get the bicycles and pedestrians … connected to the trail,” Smith said.
A number of residents also argued that the lack of a traffic light would only further encourage speeding along Route 234 during non-rush hours. One commenter asked that the county consider installing sound barriers on behalf of the residential developments nearby.
But Canizales and the project’s design-build contractor said a sound study showed the new design would not make things worse. In fact, they said, the free-flow of traffic might make things slightly quieter by eliminating braking.
That speed, however, combined with the trail crossings, could ultimately be deadly, said Allen Muchnick, a nearby Manassas resident who runs Active Prince William, a group that pushes for safer bike and pedestrian facilities.
“I appreciate what you’re doing to move traffic along to prevent delays for motorists; you’re basically upgrading this into almost an interstate standard. And when you do that, you really can’t have at-grade trail crossings. They really need to be fully grade-separated,” Muchnik told the planners.
“You’ve got … at-grade crossings of high-speed, free-flowing lanes,” he added. “Somebody is going to get killed, I think more than once on this. You need to have pedestrian bridges.”
Final design approval is supposed to come next summer, according to the county’s timeline, with a completion expected in spring 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.