A Woodbridge woman and a 5-year-old girl have died following a Wednesday evening crash on Route 234 near Dumfries.
Police say a 2007 Chrysler 300 traveling northbound on Route 234 near Fortuna Center Plaza about 6:35 p.m. crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban traveling in the opposite direction.
The force of the collision caused both vehicles to rotate with the Chrysler 300 running off the roadway, and onto a sidewalk, while the Suburban came to rest facing southbound traffic, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
A passenger in the Chrysler 300, Dorothy Anne Fontain, 33, of Woodbridge, was taken to an area hospital, but later died. A 5-year-old girl who was also a passenger in the Chrysler was also taken to an area hospital, where she died Thursday, Perok said.
The driver of the Chrysler 300, a 33-year-old Stafford County man, was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Suburban, a 46-year-old Woodbridge woman, was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Due to Virginia law, the identity of the child will not be disclosed by law enforcement.
Police say the cause of the crash is still underway and no charges have been placed.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact police.
