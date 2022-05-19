Design work is underway on Prince William County’s $300 million Route 28 Bypass, while Fairfax County has begun construction on its major Route 28 widening.
At its latest “Transportation Tuesday” event held this week, Prince William transportation officials offered updates on the two ongoing projects around Route 28: the planned Route 28 bypass and Fairfax County’s widening of 28 from four to six lanes.
Bypass design is continuing apace, with traffic data collection and analysis nearing completion this summer. County officials say the design phase, which is expected to run until 2024, will be lengthier than usual because of the one major hurdle the project still faces: permitting. Once about 60% of the design is completed, the county will need to submit applications to three agencies – the Army Corps of Engineers, the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality – and the project team will wait until gaining approval before moving on to right-of-way acquisition.
Bridges are likely to be constructed to carry traffic over the Flat Branch and Bull Run streams, stormwater ponds will be used to collect and treat some stormwater before it ends up in the area’s tributaries, and the design is expected to affect about 34 acres of floodplains.
“Because of the sensitivity of the environment on this project and potential for possible impacts, we will wait for the joint permit applications to be reviewed and approved,” said Khattab Shammout, Prince William’s assistant director for design and construction. “It may come back with some comments and adjustments, and we will deal with that. But when we have that, that’s when we’ll start the right-of-way process.”
Another expected point of contention – though one the county has ultimate say in – is the matter of what properties will need to be taken for the road’s right of way. In 2020, county staff said the road could impact as many as 72 homes, with total acquisition needed for half or more of them. The final design will ultimately go to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for a final sign-off.
More traffic analysis is also needed to identify the preferred alignment for the new road, including the point at which it joins Route 28 north of the Bull Run Bridge in Fairfax County.
“We know pretty much the general location of where that tie-in point is going to be, at the northern end of the Route 28 bypass, where it’ll tie in to existing Route 28,” said Robert Morris, the project manager for WSP USA, the design contractor. “But until we complete some of the traffic [analysis], we won’t have a feel for how many lanes you’re going to need, how many turn lanes, the configuration.”
One thing Morris made clear was that the intersection will ultimately be at grade, without any flyover ramps to connect the two arterials.
County Planning Manager Paolo Belita said Tuesday that if everything goes to plan, right-of-way acquisition will take place from 2024 to 2025, with construction running from 2025 to 2028.
Meanwhile, on the Fairfax side, construction on the Route 28 widening from Bull Run to the Route 29 interchange is already underway. Officials from Fairfax County said Tuesday that work is currently being done to widen the road from four to six lanes, build four noise barriers and modify a series of intersections and traffic signals.
According to Jim Beall from the Fairfax Department of Transportation, the county is expecting the $78.8 million project to reach “substantial completion” – at which point all lanes and trails are open – by fall of 2023, with final completion expected the following winter.
Dagmawie Shikurye, engineering manager for Prince William, said the two counties are coordinating and collaborating at various levels. “They are multi-faceted, and the project managers and the design teams of both counties are in constant communication.”
