Work began today to rehabilitate the northbound and southbound Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) bridges over Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians and extend the overall life of the bridges, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Improvements include:
- Repairing and resurfacing the concrete bridge decks
- Repairing bridge piers, abutments and bearings
- Painting steel bridge beams
- Repaving Route 123 adjacent to the bridges
Work will take place exclusively at night. Drivers can expect lane closures on Route 123 and Route 7 according to the following weekly schedule:
- Sunday night through Thursday night: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Friday night: 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- Saturday night: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
The $2.5 million project is financed with state and federal State of Good Repair funding used for maintenance of structures and bridges. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2020.
At the bridges, Route 123 averages up to 30,000 vehicles a day and Route 7 averages up to 86,000.
