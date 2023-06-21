Woodbridge resident Rozia Henson captured the Democratic nod Tuesday to run for the Virginia House of Delegates in the 19th District.

Henson won a three-way race over Makya Little and Natalie Shorter with 38.9% of the vote, finishing 57 votes ahead of Little, who had 37.2%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Shorter was third with 23.9%.

Results are unofficial until all late-arriving absentee ballots and provisional ballots are counted and certified, but Henson said on Twitter late Tuesday night that the other candidates had reached out to congratulate him.

"This was an incredibly hard-fought race with thousands of doors knocked, thousands of calls made, and countless conversations with neighbors — and we earned this victory together," he wrote.

The district consists of 10 precincts in Prince William County, generally east of Interstate 95 and north of Leesylvania, and six precincts in the Lorton, Woodlawn and Gunston areas of southern Fairfax County.

Henson, who highlighted his connections to the district during the campaign, built a margin of nearly 100 votes over Little in Prince William portion of the district. Little won the Fairfax portion by 38 votes over Henson.

The district is considered heavily Democratic, and no Republican has announced a candidate for the fall election.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Little spent over $186,000 on her campaign, while Henson spent about $49,000 and Shorter $47,000.

Henson is the Woodbridge District representative on the Prince William County Historical Commission and previously was a leader of the Prince William County Democratic Committee.

Little, a daughter of Army veterans who graduated from Fairfax County’s prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, resigned from her post at the FBI to run for the House seat.

Shorter, also a Woodbridge resident, worked in finance at a Fortune 500 financial technology firm and is the granddaughter of state Sen. Louise Lucas, who won a hard-fought nomination battle Tuesday in the Tidewater area of the state.