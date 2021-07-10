Prince William County supervisors will take up the next big battle over the future of the rural area next week.
The Board of County Supervisors will be considering six resolutions at its meeting Tuesday related to the ongoing update of the county’s Comprehensive Plan. Among the resolutions are an update to the plan’s sewer and housing chapters.
The most contentious point will likely be the sewer chapter because, although the Comprehensive Plan is only a guide for land-use decisions, changes could signal to developers that the county would start allowing more development in the rural area.
Since 1998, the rural area has largely been restricted to one home for every 10 acres with strict restrictions on the expansion of public sewer lines. The policy has served as a roadblock to larger developments, which would require the more cumbersome septic systems used by most dwellings in the rural area.
The issue has heated up this year since supervisors voted along party lines in January to approve the Preserve at Long Branch, a 99-home development in the rural area, commonly known as the "Rural Crescent." Later, at a May 11 work session, the board voted 5-3, again along party lines, to direct county staff to bring forth the resolution on the sewer chapter. In both cases, the Democrats on the board were in the majority.
The resolutions would direct county staff to take a countywide look at housing, sewer, commercial and industrial areas and rural area policies. Currently, the land-use review is focused on mixed-use parts of the county’s development area.
The resolutions would initiate an amendment to the plan’s long-range land-use map to identify areas for a transfer of development rights program and conservation residential zoning designation that was shelved in May.
In May, the board approved a purchase of development rights program to compensate large rural landowners for keeping their property undeveloped.
The transfer of development rights program would allow landowners in the rural area to sell their development rights to developers in six “receiving areas,” where the developers could then build more units than current zoning would allow. The proposal was tabled because two of the receiving areas were within the rural area.
If approved, Tuesday’s resolution would allow county staff to consider the program and find “appropriate areas” for it.
The conservation residential designation would have allowed a select number of properties within the rural area to go through rezoning for cluster development at one unit per 3 or 5 acres. Tuesday’s resolution will allow staff to revise the proposal with an expanded scope.
Another resolution would focus on redoing an affordable dwelling unit ordinance.
County officials have been drafting an updated version of the plan since 2016, and the measures under consideration Tuesday come after several actions in the past year require formal approval. The board will also consider appropriating $390,000 to hire a consultant to finish the update.
The Board of Supervisors meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. The Comprehensive Plan presentation is part of the evening session, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
