Ruth’s Chris Steak House is now open in Reston Town Center.
The new 7,400-square-foot location at 11990 Market Street opened this week with two main dining rooms, a bar and bar-lounge, a patio and two private dining rooms that can accommodate celebrations, business meetings and more.
The restaurant joins two other Ruth's Chris Steak House locations in Fairfax County, one in Fairfax Corner and the other in Vienna. The company also has restaurants in Arlington, D.C., Richmond, southern Maryland, Annapolis, Baltimore, Ocean City, Maryland and Virginia Beach.
“We’ve had the pleasure of serving the Fairfax County community for many years, and are fortunate to make our one-of-a-kind experience available to even more guests in the area,” said Sierra Krynitsky, the new location's general manager.
With more than 150 restaurants around the world, Ruth’s Chris has been in business since 1965. As part of the pre-opening celebration for its newest restaurant, Ruth’s Chris recently hosted a special dinner with community leaders, business owners and Ruth’s Chris executives with 100% of the proceeds from which were donated to Capital Area Food Bank.
Ruth's Chris is famous for its sizzling steak on a 500-degree plate, but also offers seafood, scratch-made side dishes and desserts and craft cocktails and wines.
Ruth’s Chris Reston also offers a happy hour Sunday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. with full-size appetizers starting at $11 and hand-crafted cocktails and wine starting from $9.
For more information and hours of operation, or to make a reservation, visit RuthsChris.com/restaurant-locations/reston/ or call (571) 749-9537.
