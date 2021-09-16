A western Prince William County teenager whose brain cancer battle brought a huge and often divided community together in support, has died.

Ryland Harris, a 17-year-old Brentsville District High School who wrestled and played football and baseball, was diagnosed last spring with grade 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The teen underwent brain surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. He died Wednesday.

In late August, his family posted on the "Ryland Strong" Facebook group that treatment options had run out, sparking thousands of comments, prayers and public shows of support from local residents, businesses and fellow high school athletes across the area. 

Throughout his treatments, the western Prince William community has rallied behind the Harris family, hosting fundraisers, prayer chains and organized a variety of support.

Ryland's health had deteriorated this summer, but he did get one last trip with his family to Key Largo, Florida through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which makes a wish come true for terminally and critically ill children. Ryland wanted to ride in a glass-bottomed boat, and though he had a health scare and briefly landed in the hospital, he got his wish.

Ryland's family says "to know him is to love him." His infectious smile, work ethic and kindheartedness inspired his medical teams and helped power him through cancer treatments, they said.
 
Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.