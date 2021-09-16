A western Prince William County teenager whose brain cancer battle brought a huge and often divided community together in support, has died.
Ryland Harris, a 17-year-old Brentsville District High School who wrestled and played football and baseball, was diagnosed last spring with grade 4 glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The teen underwent brain surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. He died Wednesday.
Greatest teammate anyone could ever ask for. Ryland was a true grinder and always left everything he had on the field. #12 on the field, #1 IN OUR HEARTS. You were loved by all and you will be missed my friend. pic.twitter.com/1H5cnxkYJ6— Snyder Baseball (@SnyderBaseball) September 16, 2021
In late August, his family posted on the "Ryland Strong" Facebook group that treatment options had run out, sparking thousands of comments, prayers and public shows of support from local residents, businesses and fellow high school athletes across the area.
Throughout his treatments, the western Prince William community has rallied behind the Harris family, hosting fundraisers, prayer chains and organized a variety of support.
Ryland's health had deteriorated this summer, but he did get one last trip with his family to Key Largo, Florida through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which makes a wish come true for terminally and critically ill children. Ryland wanted to ride in a glass-bottomed boat, and though he had a health scare and briefly landed in the hospital, he got his wish.
To say we are heart broken is an Understatement, but we celebrate the moments that we have with Ryland. We cherish the best person we know. We know you will be watching over us making sure we have that perfect lines you always strived for. Rest easy Ryland. 10/9/03- 9/15/2021. pic.twitter.com/RMJEqoWnR0— TigerTurfgrass (@TurfgrassTiger) September 16, 2021
