Entrepreneur-turned-farmer Sandy Lerner has been named the 2022 Loudoun Laureate by the Loudoun Laurels Foundation.
In a news release, the foundation cited in Lerner the personification of qualities it seeks in all candidates for tahe honor: selflessness, integrity, creativity, wisdom and courage.
Lerner, a Loudoun County resident for over 25 years who co-founded Cisco Systems, has directed her efforts and resources toward philanthropy, sustainable and humane farming, land conservation and historic preservation, the foundation said. She also has worked contributed time, funds and use of her properties to local, national and international nonprofit organizations. Her organic, predator-friendly and humane farming initiative and her work to save endangered breeds of domestic livestock has helped the county imagine a future in which tradition and technology reconcile to serve the interests of all its residents, both human and animal.
Northern Virginia Coalition for Animals president Gina Marie Lynch, in her letter of support for Lerner's nomination, wrote, “With the care she shows to animals and the inspiration she gives to us and others to do more for those around us, even our non-human friends, you can’t pick a better individual than Sandy to represent the goals, commitment and characteristics of Loudoun County.”
Each year the Loudoun Laurels Foundation honors Loudoun citizens for their commitment to the Loudoun community through leadership, community service and philanthropy.
It also awards one or more $40,000 scholarships to Loudoun County Public School students who are first-generation college attendees planning to attend a Virginia university. The 2022 awardees are Jasmeet Kaur, a Tuscarora High School senior who will attend George Mason University, where she plans to major in accounting, and Carlos Morales, a Potomac Falls High School senior who will attend George Mason University to pursue biomedical engineering.
Lerner and the scholars were honored at the 2022 Gala on Sept. 30 at Lansdowne Resort.
