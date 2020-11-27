With pandemic restrictions in place, the holidays will look different this year, but many traditional events are still planned throughout the region over the next few weeks. Check websites before heading out, though, in case plans have changed.
National Harbor holiday tree lightings
National Harbor’s 56-foot tree lights up the holidays every evening through Jan. 3, with the tree “snowing” on weekends.
The National Harbor Waterfront District is on the Potomac River in Prince George’s County, Md., 149 Waterfront St.
The tree lights up every evening at dusk, and snow falls over the tree every half hour during the light show. For more information, see www.NationalHarbor.com.
Winter Glow at Mount Vernon
Over several weekends in November and December, see Mount Vernon illuminated with soft lights and holiday patterns as you listen to Christmas carolers and visit an 18th-century winter encampment.
The event will be open starting today through Nov.29, Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 26-28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening.
George Washington’s Mount Vernon is at 3200 Mount Vernon Highway in Fairfax County. See mountvernon.org for more information.
Santa visits Potomac Mills
Santa plans to visit as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Potomac Mills beginning Nov. 27 and will be available for socially distanced visits until Christmas Eve. Reservations are required. For details and reservations, see simonsanta.com.
Holiday market downtown
Downtown Holiday Market, presented by the DowntownDC Business Improvement District, Diverse Markets Management and Events DC, returns to the nation’s capital for a 16th year bigger and complete with new health and safety protocols.
DowntownDC’s open-air village opens Nov. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 23, filling two entire blocks of F Street NW, from 7th to 9th Streets NW.
Admission is free and the market is open from noon to 8 p.m. See www.downtowndc.org for more information.
Ice skating in Arlington
The ice rink at Pentagon Row in Arlington is open for the season. The 6,840-square-foot ice rink is the largest outdoor rink in Northern Virginia and the second largest in the state. See pentagonrowskating.com for details and tickets.
The ice rink at Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas has canceled ice skating for this year.
Bull Run Festival of Lights
The Bull Run Festival of Lights has returned for the holiday season. This year's socially distant event offers 2.5 miles illuminated by holiday light displays.
Drive the festival route from the comfort of your car; turn off your headlights and just follow the magical glow.
For online tickets and more information, see novaparks.com.
Santa’s coming to Manassas
This year's Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, a holiday tradition for 75 years, has been canceled, but Santa is still coming to town.
Parade organizers have arranged for Santa Claus and the missus to come to Old Town Manassas for two days of fun, starting Friday, Dec. 4, with the annual Christmas tree lighting.
Unlike other years, Santa won’t be visiting with children that night. But he will be taking his show on the road, visiting neighborhoods with a firetruck, ambulance and maybe a few parade floats.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, starting at 10 a.m., Santa and his entourage will follow the reverse parade route through Old Town Manassas, up Mathis Avenue and onto Liberia, where he will visit several neighborhoods.
Occoquan holidays
Enjoy the upcoming festive season with virtual and socially distanced celebrations in historic Occoquan. The town and the Occoquan Merchants Guild present Occoquan HolidayFest, a three-week event including in-person and online activities through Dec. 13.
