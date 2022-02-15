Police have identified a 14-year-old boy as a suspect in a Feb. 8 threat of violence to Saunders Middle Schools on Spriggs Road in mid-Prince William County.
The school resource officer was contacted at 6:37 a.m. that day of threats of potential violence on Instagram, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Officers identified the sender of the messages as a 14-year-old student and determined the threat to the school was not credible, Carr said.
Following the investigation, officers sought petitions against the boy.
After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.