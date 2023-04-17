If you’ve meandered through Brentsville, you may have noted the federal-style house with two chimneys that sits across from the courthouse.
It’s called the Williams-Dawe House, and the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism’s Office of Historic Preservation became the proud owner of it last April.
Brentsville locals call it the “White House” because of the color, said Paige Gibbons-Backus, historic site manager. The house was completed in 1822 and is as old as the county seat markers – the courthouse and jail.
The region that is now Brentsville connected the farms of Haymarket to what was then the port of Dumfries. In the early 1800s, overfarming led to the siltation of Quantico Creek, and Dumfries lost its momentum from the harbor. Its population moved west, and the center of county government moved from Dumfries to Brentsville in 1822.
John Williams served as clerk of the court for Prince William while the county seat was still in Dumfries. After he died in 1813, his widow, Jane Dawe Williams, temporarily assumed the role until her brother, Phillip Devereaux Dawe, replaced her.
Jane settled in the White House in Brentsville, and Phillip lived with her and her children until he died in 1832. Jane’s son, John Williams II, then took over for his late uncle as county clerk. The last known record of the Williams family living in the house is from the 1860s. Many people have occupied the regal house since then, including Agnes Webster and her family in the latter half of the 20th century.
The house sits on nearly six acres that contain some of the original town streets, and has been vacant for at least the past six years. Brothers Merle and Gill (Keith) Machen, Agnes Webster’ grandsons, put it on the market after an estate sale. When community members saw the for-sale sign, they flooded Historic Preservation Division Manager Rob Orrison’s office with calls.
In November 2021, the county began the process of buying it.
“It’s the earliest residential structure that we now own,” Gibbons-Backus said.
The house, at 12320 Bristow Road, has aged along with the town. Trees gradually obscured it, the chimney on the left side collapsed through the roof more than 10 years ago, and a storm cut the electricity.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has approved $450,000 for restoration. That process began with removal of surrounding trees so the house isn’t endangered, roots don’t compromise its foundation, and the house can properly dry out in the sun.
“One day I would like to buy a building that doesn’t need any restoration, but that would be boring,” Orrison joked. Other work will include remediation of mold, lead paint and asbestos.
One thing that’s staying is a grand piano; after all, Gibbons-Backus said, “It was meant to be a space for entertaining.”
In-house teams and contractors are collaborating on the effort.
Orrison and Gibbons-Backus eventually want to open the house to the public, but funding for doing so is beyond the budgeted restoration work. Orrison wants stakeholders, historic commission members and community groups to decide what the house should become.
“We try to involve as many people as we can,” Rob said. “We want to protect [and] tell that story of the old house, but also repurpose that house to use it in a way that will benefit people who live in the community, like school groups and even tourists.”
They’re not sure how long that will take, but are willing to invest whatever time is necessary.
“We want to make sure that it will stand for another 200 years,” Gibbons-Backus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.