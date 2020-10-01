Prince William County Public Schools are working toward launching a hybrid learning schedule for many students next month, even though many questions remain about the details.
The School Board doesn’t plan to vote on when, how or even whether students will return to in-person learning this fall, but instead has given Superintendent Steve Walts broad flexibility in orchestrating the school system’s “return to learn” plan, board Chair Babur Lateef said Monday.
“We do not plan on voting on anything as of now,” Lateef said during a Monday night Facebook live Q&A with Kristina Schnack Kotlus on her “PWC Moms” page. He said a final decision will be made by Walts, who will update the board at its Oct. 7 meeting.
The school division released more details last week about the staggered, half-time, in-person return to school beginning Nov. 10, the start of the second grading period. Called the “50/50 hybrid” schedule, students would attend in-person classes two days a week, with parents opting for either Tuesday/Thursday or Wednesday/Friday.
Parents may also opt to have their students remain in virtual-only learning. The school division has reopened its website form for parents to update their selection of virtual or in-person learning in the second quarter. The survey closes Oct. 4.
In results of a parent survey early this summer, 79.7% indicated they planned to send their children to school in the fall. Of those who did not plan to send their children back to in-person learning, 83% indicated they would have their children participate in the school division's virtual learning program while 10.9% said they planned to homeschool.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health this week released new metrics that show Prince William is in the high-risk category for the transmission of coronavirus in schools in one of the two core measures for which data are reported.
During his live-streamed Q&A Monday night, Lateef school officials are working “around the clock” to pull the plan together. But questions about schedules, how teachers will handle in-person and virtual sessions at the same time, bus routes and social distancing protocols, among other things, were still being worked out.
“All that’s evolving,” Lateef said. “We still have another five weeks before we go in.”
Under the hybrid plan, students attending in person must do a daily home screening for COVID-19 symptoms and must not go to school if symptoms are present. The in-person model is based on a minimum 3 feet of social distance for most classrooms, which will be required and monitored at all times. Face coverings will be required for students and staff most of the time when less than 6 feet of social distance is possible, including on school buses.
Addressing a social media rumor that face coverings wouldn’t be enforced in schools, Lateef said a masking policy is in place, and unless a student has a note explaining why a mask can’t be worn for health reasons, “we will be enforcing masks, we want everyone to wear them.”
The school division is still working on scheduling for in-person learning and says schedule times will probably change, including the start time for high school, which will move from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. for both in-person and virtual students Nov. 10 due to bus scheduling requirements.
Under Walts’ plan, students may also have different assigned teachers in the second quarter than they did in the first quarter. The school division won’t be able to determine scheduling until it knows how many students and teachers will return in-person.
The school division has posted an extensive overview of the plan on its website that includes sample schedules for elementary, middle and high schools. School officials also note that students attending in-person classes may be assigned a teacher who is also instructing virtually. Some parents have questioned whether in-person students or virtual learners would get more instruction time.
“Virtual folks may get a little more time,” Lateef said. “The goal is to try to deliver the information as closely as possible to both groups. It may vary depending on class schedule.”
The school system also will have reduced bus capacity to meet social distance requirements, and bus routes will require at least double runs at every school. Lateef said he expects bus delays and route changes in the first few days of in-person learning, just like a regular school year.
“This is tough, but it’s tough for all of us,” Lateef said. “All of your concerns and all of your anxieties, we’re trying to address.”
