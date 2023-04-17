A Republican running for Prince William County School Board chair has two previous shoplifting convictions and another conviction for leaving her dogs in a hot car.
The convictions stem from incidents in 2000 – when she was 19 – and 2010, when she was convicted of “theft of government property” for attempting to steal a purse and other goods at the Andersen Air Force base exchange in Guam.
Now 43, Rist did not immediately respond to requests for comment from InsideNoVa, though she told the Prince William Times that she never intended to steal anything, but had forgotten the items in her shopping cart, which also held her then-infant child.
Rist was ultimately convicted of one count of shoplifting and sentenced to three years of probation and fined $3,000.
Rist now serves as a vice president at 22nd Century Technologies, an IT and workforce solutions company in McLean. She told the Prince William Times that her employer was aware of her convictions.
“My past is my past. I cannot change that. I am not perfect and don’t claim to be. I have made mistakes and have taken responsibility for them,” she wrote in a statement to the Times. “My message to Prince William County is this: our past doesn’t define us. While the past is part of our life stories, we all make mistakes – I certainly have. However, it wasn’t until I embraced my failures that I understood how God can redeem anyone, restore anything, and still use broken people. That is what faith is fundamental to who I am.”
Rist entered the race for School Board chair earlier this year with a message of support for more parental input in schooling and reintroducing “appropriate consequences for student misconduct.” So far, she’s the only Republican to file for the general election in the fall. Incumbent Babur Lateef (who’s running as an independent) and Democrat Julia Biggins are also in the race.
Rist’s other conviction came in 2010, when she was 19 and convicted of stealing an item from a retail store in Illinois. In August of 2018, she pleaded no contest to charges for leaving her two dogs in her car around noon while shopping at a Walmart in Stafford County.
In a statement, Prince William County Republican Committee Chair Denny Daugherty said that today, Rist is a candidate Republicans are proud to have on the ballot.
“She is a caring mother, a giver of her time at her child’s school, a respected corporate executive in a job with serious responsibilities. And as well, a woman of faith full of gratitude for forgiveness.”
(6) comments
Given the current record of the GOP, she sounds like an ideal candidate for them.
Yup - yet another fine upstanding Republican running for office. Frankly - regardless of political affiliation, ANY crime conviction should immediately make ANY person disqualified of running for ANY office.
(And the complete disregard of her dogs & the laws pertaining to their safety is not only heinous, but shows a total disregard for life.)
Good ole demonrat Jared doing the democrats bidding....
Sunshine is the Great Disinfectant. Red or Blue. This is why we need a strong press, to keep us from electing those with no business holding public office.
Better get that tinfoil hat patched there Jorge. She sounds just like your type. Corrupt and uncaring.
Such past misdeeds are trivial compared to the criminality of the twice-impeached former U.S. president who is again seeking the GOP presidential nomination for 2024 and with two sitting U.S. Supreme Court justices who were nominated by Republican presidents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.