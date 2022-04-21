A 69-year-old Prince William County school bus attendant has been charged with slapping a 9-year-old girl who pulled her hair, police said.
The incident happened April 7 on a bus traveling in the area of Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road. The 9-year-old student "began to engage with the bus attendant," who was seated in front of her, and at one point grabbed the attendant's hair, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The attendant then turned around in her seat and smacked the victim in the face, Perok said. The incident was reported to police by the victim’s family a few days after the incident.
On Wednesday, officers reviewed camera footage from the bus and charged Carol Ann Webb, 69, of Montclair, with assault and battery, Perok said. She was released on a court summons.
