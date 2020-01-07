A winter weather advisory has been issued for most of Northern Virginia, with up to 3 inches of snow expected for some parts of the region Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

School divisions are preparing for difficult travel expected in the afternoon by adjusting schedules. We'll update this list as information is available.

Stafford County Public Schools will close two hours early on Tuesday, Jan. 7. More info.

Prince William County Public Schools will close two hours early today, Tuesday, Jan. 7. The after-school SACC program will not open. Buses will run in usual order.

Manassas City Public Schools will release 2 hours early today, Jan. 7. All after school and evening activities are also canceled.

Manassas Park City Schools will dismiss TWO HOURS EARLY today, Tuesday, Jan. 7. All afternoon and evening activities are canceled.

Fairfax County Public Schools and offices will close two hours early today, Jan. 7 (Condition 4).

Fauquier County Public Schools will dismiss early today, Jan. 7. Secondary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Elementary schools and Marshall MS will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Culpeper County Public Schools will be closing 2 hours early today, Tuesday Jan. 7. All secondary schools will dismiss at 12pm. AGR, EH and PSES will dismiss at 1 p.m. Farmington, SPES and Yowell will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Frederick County Public Schools are closed today, Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Rappahannock County Public Schools will be closed and all afternoon activities are cancelled for Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Loudoun County Public Schools are closed Tuesday, Jan. 7, with Administrative Offices opening on time. All activities on school campuses are cancelled.