Prince William County schools this week announced the winners of this school year's Outstanding Educators Awards.
This year, the school division also recognized finalists for the novice teacher, teacher and principal of the year at the awards ceremony.
The 2022-23 winners each received a $1,500 award sponsored by Apple Federal Credit Union.
Novice Teacher of the Year for grades Pre-K-5: Morgan McCole, Occoquan Elementary School
Novice Teacher of the Year for grades 6-12: Emily Sayer, Unity Braxton Middle School
Teacher of the Year for grades Pre-K-5: Laura Kerbaugh, Pattie Elementary School
Teacher of the Year for grades 6-12: Charlotte Frame, Patriot High School
Principal of the Year for grades Pre-K-5: Kathryn Forgas, Coles Elementary School
Principal of the Year for grades 6-12: Lisamarie Kane, Osbourn Park High School
Also honored at the ceremony were the educators who received or renewed their National Board Certification, and outstanding mentors and lead mentors.
"Congratulations to all our winners, finalists, and nominees for being outstanding role models to PWCS students and staff," the school division said in a release. "Your hard work and commitment are recognized and appreciated by all."
