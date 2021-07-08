As school board meetings in neighboring Loudoun County have attracted protests and national media coverage, meetings in Manassas and Prince William County have also drawn heated public comment over recently adopted resolutions regarding race, but board members hope the same level of acrimony won’t emerge.
When the Prince William School Board adopted an equity statement in May, a number of parents and other community members voiced concern that the document – which has yet to be turned into actual policy changes – could lead to a more racially divisive curriculum in schools or a lower standard for achievement.
School Board Chair Babur Lateef said the opposite is true, and that the board’s goal was to raise the bar for students. He cited three eastern middle schools that don’t offer eighth-grade geometry, forcing students there to travel to the nearest high school to take the course, and how the division wanted to change that.
He also pointed to the fact that this year a record number of Prince William students were accepted to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, the selective regional governor’s school in Fairfax County.
“Prince William County’s had its eye on this kind of work for a long time, being a majority-minority community … we want to make sure that all students are treated equal,” Lateef told InsideNoVa. “We want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can for everybody. For example, are we making sure everyone’s getting a rigorous math curriculum across the board?”
Meanwhile, the division’s new superintendent, LaTanya McDade, developed a reputation in her last role at Chicago Public Schools for trying to make more challenging courses available even in traditionally under-performing schools.
The school division’s statement said it would be committed to providing all students and staff with “resources and opportunities that align to their unique levels of need, to meet their learning, health and safety requirements.”
It also called for “assuring all PWCS staff members examine and interrupt beliefs, implicit and explicit biases, policies and/or practices that perpetuate systemic racism and discrimination.”
Only one school board member, Jennifer Wall of the Gainesville District, voted against adopting the statement.
While the May meeting didn’t reach a Loudoun-level shouting match, Lateef repeatedly had to ask participants to stop speaking out of turn and threaten to remove unruly attendees. But he said the longtime diversity of the school division should help to keep it from being another example of a school system-turned-political-battleground.
In Loudoun and elsewhere, debates have centered around critical-race theory. The academic concept, which is more than 40 years old, holds that racism is not merely the product of individual bias, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies. Loudoun also has been embroiled in a dispute over punishment for an elementary school teacher who said he would not refer to transgender students by their preferred pronouns.
In Manassas last week, School Board Chair Sanford Williams wrote a lengthy response to a local website article that said a new division policy was labeling the city school system as racist.
The School Board’s new anti-racism policy, adopted at its last meeting of the 2020-2021 school year in June, “is intended to officially denounce racism and all racial inequities,” per the policy’s text.
“Racial equity means the absence of institutional and structural barriers experienced by people based on race or ethnicity, that have impeded access, opportunities, and outcomes,” it reads. “MCPS understands that communities of color have experienced centuries of systemic oppression. Achieving racial equity requires proactive and continuous work to dismantle systemic oppression. MCPS is committed to altering systemic power and privilege dynamics and structures. We will hear, elevate, and recognize underrepresented voices to eliminate bias.”
While one Manassas parent spoke at the school board meeting in opposition to the policy’s focus on race rather than economic status or other factors for students, Williams said he isn’t concerned that his meetings will break into bitter political clashes. He, too, cited the division’s majority-minority status (64% of its students are identified as Hispanic) in saying that the division has long navigated issues of race and ethnicity in striving to better all students.
“Maybe I’m being Pollyanna about this, having been on the board for over 11 years, but … it really hasn’t happened,” Williams told InsideNoVa. “I think that generally the folks on the board, and more importantly our staff and community, generally want the same thing, they want opportunity for our kids. … We’re really not worried about that type of chaos, because I really think folks in Manassas, they know who we are. Anything could happen, but I don’t see that going on here.”
