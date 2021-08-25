Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said Wednesday that she expects some of the transportation issues that the county has seen during the first days of school this week to be resolved within a couple of weeks.
Both Prince William and Manassas city schools have faced some pick-up and drop-off time delays stemming from their respective driver shortages, similar to what’s been reported elsewhere in the region and state.
A number of county buses have had to double or even triple up on routes, increasing run time and the potential for delays, and division communications staff told InsideNoVa that a number of buses were delayed on Monday due to extra pick-up and drop-off traffic. A power outage in eastern Prince William on Tuesday also delayed some routes.
Division staff have said a number of new driver hires are working their way through the necessary training, but they expect some shortage to remain. The division’s top human resources administrator told InsideNoVa last week that the system needs about 100 more bus drivers.
“We know that it’s a national problem, the bus driver shortage is across the nation. And many of my neighboring school divisions, we’re all struggling and drawing from the same pools of drivers,” McDade said in an interview with InsideNoVa on Wednesday. “We have to double routes, of course no one likes that, we don’t want to do that. But we also don’t want a situation where there’s any student that’s not able to get to school because of transportation.”
And whether it’s due to concerns about delayed buses or crowding, both Manassas and Prince William schools have reported increased numbers of parents dropping off and picking up children from schools, slowing buses from getting in and out of their drop-off points.
“Transportation issues always exist at the beginning of the school year and take some time to stabilize. I think those typical things that we see with transportation are exacerbated considering the current shortage but our team has been working around the clock,” McDade said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.