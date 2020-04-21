The 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event was scheduled to be held in late May at National Harbor in Maryland, just outside Washington. On March 20, Scripps announced it was postponing the event with hopes of rescheduling it for later in the year. However, in an email Tuesday to sponsors, including InsideNoVa, the Bee said it "has determined there is no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020."

A separate FAQ document distributed to sponsors indicated that Scripps explored options to hold the event virtually but decided that was not practical. "The national finals is so much more than a competition," the document said. "Bee Week is an unforgettable experience in which spellers and their families forge new friendships that can last a lifetime. ... Trying to replace that experience with a stay-at-home version would pale in comparison."

Paige Kimble, executive director of the Bee, wrote in the email: "Our first priority has to be the health and well-being of our spellers and their families and the hundreds of staff and spectators that come together for Bee Week."

The Bee said it would not change its eligibility requirement that only spellers through the eighth grade can participate, meaning spellers who qualified for the Bee but are in the eighth grade this year will not be able to participate in the 2021 Bee. That will include Devan Waghray of Manassas Christian School, who repeated as winner of the Prince William Regional spelling bee in March. InsideNoVa and the Bel-Air Womens Club sponsor the Prince William bee.

"Our hearts go out to the spellers who won’t get their final shot at winning because of the pandemic and the difficult decisions it is prompting us to make," Kimble wrote. "They are now part of a widely expanding group of children and adults who are missing out on opportunities due to the coronavirus."

The school enrollment process for the 2021 spelling bee will begin May 1. The 2021 National Bee is scheduled for June 1-3 at National Harbor.