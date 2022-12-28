Police are asking for the public's help finding a 20-year-old Woodbridge man missing "under suspicious circumstances."
Jose Guerrero was last seen leaving his home on Lynn Street Dec. 21 at approximately 8 p.m. The vehicle he was driving was located two days later in the area of Bel Air and Jeffries roads in Woodbridge.
Guerrero is Hispanic, about 5’8” and 109 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
