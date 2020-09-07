The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for tonight for a 15-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Falmouth Beach outside Fredericksburg.
Authorities say the boy went under in the Rappahannock River about 4:20 p.m. and did not resurface.
The sheriff's office used divers and drone teams to look for the teen. The search will resume Tuesday morning.
"Please keep this young man and his family in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
