Police are looking for a 27-year-old man accused of trying to run over several officers on Community Drive in the Manassas area late Friday, then abandoning the car and running away.
The incident began at 11:53 p.m., when officers with the bike team saw a suspicious vehicle in the 8200 block of Community Drive and attempted to contact with the driver.
As the officers approached the vehicle, the driver placed the vehicle into reverse almost striking an officer and hitting a police department bicycle, Prince William County police spokesman Adam Beard said.
The driver then put the vehicle in drive and drove at two additional officers from the team. The officers were able to move out of the way of the vehicle before the accused struck their two police department bicycles and fled the area.
Responding officers found the vehicle in the area and attempted a vehicle stop. The driver did stop at the end of Fairmont Drive before fleeing on foot, Beard said.
A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the driver, who was not located. Minor injuries were reported by an officer involved.
Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Christopher Patrick Haynes, 27, of Parkview Drive in Manassas.
Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
He faces three counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, one count of felony hit and run, one count of felony destruction of property, and one count of reckless driving, Beard said.
